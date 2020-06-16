Shropshire Homes maintains positive 2020 outlook

The housebuilder has opened the sales and marketing suite at its Bratton Grange development, in Bratton, Telford. The site will feature a collection of four and five-bedroom executive houses.

Meanwhile, the launch of its newest site in Preston upon the Weald Moors, near Telford, is anticipated for late summer. This will see the redevelopment of a former farmyard to create 21 new-build bespoke homes, including three, four and five-bedroom houses.

Building work is also due to begin at a site in Ludlow later this year to create a collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and houses.

Over the lockdown period, Shropshire Homes also maintained a promising level of online enquiries and website traffic, says the firm, putting the company in a good position ready for the reopening of sites and sales centres when announced this May.

And, despite a challenging few months under lockdown, when all work at sites was paused and sales centres closed, Shropshire Homes still managed to complete a higher than expected number of sales at its various developments, it said.

Optimistic

The company’s managing director, Richard Shackleton, said: “Shropshire Homes has been creating homes of quality and character for almost 40 years.

"During this time we’ve been through difficult periods, including global recessions and periods of national economic uncertainty.

"However, we have always been able to navigate those tricky waters and come out stronger thanks to our reputation for quality, customer service and steadfast reliability.

“Based on the enquiries we’re getting, the sales completed, and plans in place for future developments, I’m optimistic we’ll have a strong second half of 2020.

"Additionally, the launch of new sites, along with purchases of new land for development, will put us in a good position going into 2021.”