Independent firms offered pop-up units at Shrewsbury shopping centres

Shrewsbury Shopping Centres, Darwin and Pride Hill, officially reopened yesterday and retail space is being offered to independent businesses that have been affected by the lockdown.

The units at the Shropshire Council-owned centres are available from £10 a day.

In a post encouraging independent businesses to get in touch, a spokesman said: "Are you missing out on your usual calendar of events and festivals? Or perhaps you are unable to sell product to trade at the moment if you serve restaurants or eateries? If so, then this opportunity is for you.

"Pop-up units are now available at incredibly low prices, starting from £10 per day.

"You can take space by the day, week or month. If you did want to take a pop-up space on for a month or longer, the price is negotiated separately to that above. The shopping centres are a chance for you to sell your products in a different retail environment and Shrewsbury Centres want to do all they can to support independents."

Anyone who wants more information can email – lindsey@buy-from.com or becky@buy-from.com.