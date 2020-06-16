Chamber launches new finance finder platform

The new Chamber Finance Finder will allow member businesses fast and simple access to all funding options across loans, equity and grants – simplifying, speeding up and streamlining the application process for them.

Businesses have been struggling to access the finance they need, so Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is utilising financial technology to provide access to both government and non-government funding options via a new partnership with Swoop Funding, supported by the British Chambers of Commerce.

In addition to access to funding tailored for their specific business needs, members will also enjoy other exclusive benefits such as a dedicated Chamber Finance Finder hotline providing guidance to businesses’ funding queries, plus a free financial health check, as well as finance alerts and updates.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber CEO, said: “With cash flow a key concern for many businesses in Shropshire, it’s essential firms can access the support they need. By ensuring all firms have fast and simple access to finance we can safeguard the businesses that have built our community. We’re delighted to be offering the Chamber Finance Finder to make this happen.”

For more details visit swoopfunding.com/shropshire-chamber-of-commerce-enterprise