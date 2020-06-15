Legal firm offering free advice to employers on safely returning to work

Claire Brook, an employment law partner at Aaron & Partners, and Layla Barke-Jones, a senior associate in the firm’s dispute resolution & insolvency team, will be providing practical advice on the requirements for returning to the workplace in partnership with health and safety expert Cate Walter, director at Rhino Safety.

The session – taking place on Wednesday at 11am – will cover topics ranging from returning employees from furlough, to employers’ mental health duties and completing the necessary risk assessments.

Claire said: “As workplaces begin to reopen, it is vital that employers adopt a considered approach to ensure the appropriate policies and practices are in place when employees return to their place of work.

“In the session we’ll discuss a range of topics from the latest government guidance to employment law updates and health and safety requirements. It’s important to us that we can address everyone’s concerns during the session, and so anyone attending is encouraged to submit their questions beforehand.”

Layla added: “It’s clear that significant changes will be required to reopen business premises safely and given the unique circumstances employers will be facing a number of unfamiliar challenges.

“Safety will be one of the greatest concerns for both employers and employees planning to return to the workplace, and we felt that alongside Rhino Safety, we could offer some practical advice to support businesses who are currently navigating this process.”

To find out more, or reserve a space on the webinar, visit aaronandpartners.com/event/qa-webinar-for-employers-how-to-return-your-business-to-work-safely