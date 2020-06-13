More companies to benefit from Shropshire Council coronavirus grant fund

From Monday, June 15, the council will extend the criteria for its Covid-19 Extension Grant Fund to include care companies, business-enabling services including those working from home and businesses involved with retail, hospitality and leisure supply chains.

In this round, the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership has also provided funds from its investment fund.

After a response to the first funding round that saw over 60 per cent of the total applications submitted in the first 48 hours of its launch, the scheme continues at pace in support of Shropshire businesses who have been unable to access funding through the main government grant schemes.

Councillor Steve Charmley, deputy leader and cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration said: “The interest in this fund has been even greater than we first anticipated, and the scale of application made in the early stages shows how important these funds are, both for immediate support and the business recovery activity that is needed.”

This next funding round, which will close on Sunday, June 28, is seeking to support a range of sectors.

Care businesses with losses incurred by Covid-19, delivering care in Shropshire, and employing fewer than 50 full time employees can apply for a grant of £10,000.

Smaller retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, and those in their supply chain, who employ between one and 10 people, and were not eligible for the previous grant scheme due to a lack of rateable commercial premises, can benefit from a £5,000 grant.

Medium-sized retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, and those in their supply chain, with between 11 and 20 employees and no rateable premises are able to apply for a £10,000 grant.

Business enabling services are also included - including IT, recruitment, creative and digital and professional services, such as PR and comms - and this funding category can also include those who are home-based and working in these areas.

Councillor David Minnery, cabinet member for finance and corporate support, said: “Shropshire Council is proud to see there is now financial support on other important sectors of the Shropshire economy. The ability to support smaller care providers through this funding will ensure care provision continues to those most vulnerable members of our society.”

Learn more about criteria and how to apply at shropshire.gov.uk/covid19extensiongrant.