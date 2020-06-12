People urged to back food standards petition

Organised by the National Farmers' Union, the petition says all food eaten in the UK should be produced in a way that matches the high standards expected of British farmers.

Nearly one million people have pledged their support so far.

Jonathan Evans, NFU Shropshire adviser, said: “We need to ensure that all food eaten in the UK – whether in our homes, schools, hospitals, restaurants or from shops – is produced in a way that matches the high standards of production expected of our farmers.

“Our food standards petition has seen overwhelming backing in just a matter of days, with nearly one million people pledging their support so far.

“The petition urges the Government not to allow imports of food that would be illegal for British farmers to produce and that the production standards of imported food and drink meet the same food safety, traceability and high welfare and environmental standards employed on our farms here.

“We would urge Shropshire shoppers to sign the petition here https://www.nfuonline.com/news/latest-news/food-standards-petition."

It comes as the fight to ensure post-Brexit food imports will match the UK's food and environmental standards was taken up in the House of Lords.

While the Government has pledged not to compromise on existing rules as part of future trade deals, opponents have argued it should be written into law "to put this commitment beyond dispute, prevarication and backtracking".

Peers have said they will seek to change the Agriculture Bill, which sets out new policy as the UK quits the EU-wide Common Agricultural Policy, to guarantee that welfare standards are not negotiated away.

Opening the Bill's second reading debate, rural affairs minister Lord Gardiner of Kimble sought to reassure peers that the Government was "alive to the issue of trade standards".

Robert Newbery, NFU West Midlands regional director, said: “We have campaigned for the Government to set out, in unequivocal and detailed terms, how it intends to meet its manifesto commitment not to compromise the UK’s high environmental protection, animal welfare and food safety standards.

“Given the complexity of the issue we urge the Government to establish a trade and standards commission immediately to set out a roadmap for showing how best to address these issues in trade policy.”

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson recently told the Shropshire Star: "Free trade is very good for farming. We do not want to have protectionism. We want to give our food and farmers the maximum exposure around the world."