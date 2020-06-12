Government supports the wages of 48,100 across Shropshire

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) were announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and are run by HM Revenue and Customs.

Businesses have furloughed 35,000 jobs in Shropshire, up to May 31, since the CJRS was launched on April 20. This is to help UK employers who have been severely affected by coronavirus to retain their employees and protect the UK economy.

An announcement was made on May 12 that the scheme will run until the end of October to continue the support for jobs and businesses as people return to work.

The SEISS was rolled out ahead of schedule in May and has financially supported 13,100 self-employed individuals in Shropshire who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and paid grants worth a total of £38.9 million up to May 31.

On May 29, the Chancellor announced an extension to this scheme. Those eligible to claim the SEISS grant will be able to claim a second and final grant in August of up to £6,750.

Mr Sunak said: “The UK Government is doing everything we can to protect jobs and businesses in Shropshire and across the UK during the crisis. Our unprecedented job retention and self-employment support schemes have supported the livelihoods of millions and will help ensure our recovery is as swift as possible.”