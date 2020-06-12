Budding entrepreneur kick-starts shoe cleaning business in lockdown

Reuben Kaul sold his beloved PlayStation when the coronavirus pandemic took hold and used the money to set up his Kleankickx footwear cleaning enterprise to help save others cash.

The 15-year-old, from Priorslee, Telford, said he had been thinking about setting up the shoes and trainers business for some time when the crisis struck.

Reuben, who attends Wrekin College, says: “I’m studying towards my GCSEs and I was disappointed that we have not been able to study in the normal manner but I chose to use my time positively.

“I got it going in the Easter half-term. After lockdown started I noticed that I’d do my school work online, then I jump straight on to my games console and I was spending a lot of time on it.

“I decided that rather than getting frustrated with the lack of family and friends interaction to change my mindset and use this time in a positive way in setting up a shoe and trainers cleaning business. I sold my PlayStation console and the controls and invested the money into the cleaning kit.

“Knowing that footwear can be very expensive and especially during this time when parents may have lost jobs or had incomes reduced, cleaning them up will make them feel fresh and new, resulting in a happy child and a relieved parent.

“It cost me about £50 for the cleaning products and I’ve bought dust bags and a few other bits.

“It’s going great, I’ve got a modest customer base among my family and school friends. Depending on where they live I pick up and deliver the items on my bicycle or my dad gives me a lift. Otherwise I post them back.

Advertising

“Although it’s started relatively modestly, I believe with the right marketing, support and help this will be a business that can help serve all in our community.”

Reuben said he plans to develop the business by making his own cleaning products in the future.

More details about @Kleankickx is on Instagram and Snapchat.