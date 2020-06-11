Powys gets mixed superfast broadband levels

In Montgomeryshire, the fastest area was Newtown south where the average download speed was 39.7 megabits per second in May 2019, when the data was recorded.

Researchers have found that in that 97 per cent of premises they were capable of receiving superfast download speeds at the start of this year whether or not they were using such a service.

But despite it being the fastest, this was still significantly lower than the UK average of 60.9.

While Llanfyllin and Llanwyddyn areas saw an average speed of 26.5 below regular Ofcom’s definition of “superfast” downloads, which it defines as at least 30 Mbps. Here 31 per cent of premises were unable to get decent service, while 58 per cent had access to superfast download speeds.

The analysis carried out by the House of Commons Library looked at measures including internet availability.

But Andrew Ferguson, editor of Think Broadband, said some people could wait until 2025 to see the improvements.

He added: “With the pandemic highlighting how key broadband is for a functioning society, the need to address those worst off broadband-wise has never been clearer.”

Struggle

Virtually all premises were able to receive 10 Mbps download speeds or 1 Mbps for uploads which Ofcom deems the minimum requirement for “decent broadband” and customers now have a legal right to request this level of service.

Ofcom has estimated that 155,000 premises across the UK could be in line to claim better service.

An Ofcom spokesman said: “More than nine in 10 UK households can now get superfast broadband, but some areas still struggle for a decent connection.

“Since March, anyone who is unable to get a decent broadband service has the legal right to request one.

“We’re also supporting investment in faster, full-fibre broadband for the UK – including making sure rural areas get better connections.”

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said the Government was committed to bringing faster, gigabit-speed internet to the whole country – one gigabit is equal to 1,000 megabits.

It added: “We are determined to deliver on our gigabit commitment and are removing the barriers to industry accelerating broadband roll-out as well as investing £5 billion so the hardest-to-reach areas aren’t left behind.”