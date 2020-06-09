Virtual event to launch Queen's Awards

The event will take place on Friday where people will be able to find our more about the awards, including how they can apply.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are awarded to businesses for outstanding achievement in international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity.

Former winners include Shropshire-based businesses Thermserve, Protolabs and i2r Packaging.

On Friday, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, Mandy Thorn MBE, chair of Marches LEP, Gill Hamer, CEO of Marches LEP, and Richard Sheehan, CEO of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, will virtually launch the awards.

Mr Sheehan said: "With a need for businesses to raise their profile more than ever this is a great platform to gain local, regional and national recognition.

"We must never underestimate the high regard that winners are held in, nor the fantastic boost to staff confidence and morale that being recognised as an exemplar in your field can bring. Shropshire has a thriving business community bursting with innovation and success. let’s get together to share the stories far and wide through this amazing opportunity."

To book a place at the event, which will be held between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/businesses-invited-to-queens-awards-for-enterprise-launch