Tributes paid to well-known Shrewsbury businessman

Viv Jones started his career for Charles Clark in Shrewsbury before joining Hartwell’s Jaguar and Salop Leisure.

Tony Bywater, chairman of Salop Leisure, said: "Viv was one of the most respected businessmen in Shrewsbury, and was known in the car industry throughout the Midlands.

"He started his career at Charles Clark in Shrewsbury and became their service manager and went onto become the general manager.

"He then moved to Hartwell’s Jaguar when they were based at the Column then oversaw the building of the new dealership on Old Potts Way.

"He took early retirement and I persuaded him to come and oversee and modernise the caravan workshops here at Salop Leisure, and was with us for over 12 years. Sadly illness forced him to retire.

"He was well-known and respected throughout Shrewsbury and was involved in all sports.

"Viv always had time for younger people and has influenced the careers of many young people in Shrewsbury both in the motor industry and the caravan sector."

Viv was married for 52 years to his wife Jenny and had two sons – Adrian and Ian – and six grandsons – Aaron, George, Jack, James, Freddie and Connor.

Advertising

Adrian said: "He was a life-long supporter of Shrewsbury Town and played himself in his younger days for Snailbeach, Meole Brace, Condover and Cruckton Rovers. He later managed Snailbeach and Springfield Rovers.

"He was also a keen golfer and member of Shrewsbury and Aberdovey golf clubs.

"He was a real strong family man who often enjoyed a few pints with myself and my older brother Ian. He also adored his grandsons and would often be on the sidelines watching my Jack play and telling me how to manage his team Saha Under-13s.

"As you can imagine we’re all heartbroken and will miss him enormously, as will our extended family and friends."