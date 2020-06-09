Former doctor's surgery sold in Wem

Offers in the region of £75,000 had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR) for the premises at Roden Grove.

A detached single-storey commercial building extending in total to about 400 sq ft with driveway parking for several cars, the property features an entrance foyer with toilet facility, reception/waiting area and consultation room.

Toby Shaw, who completed the sale for TSR, said: “It closed as a doctor’s surgery earlier this year and represented a unique investment or conversion opportunity.

“The property has been sold to a local private party who are yet to announce their plans for the property.”