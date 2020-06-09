Firms invited to virtual networking event

The chamber is inviting attendees to share how their business has responded to the current crisis; network with others who are in a similar situation and also talk to it about what support they hope to see from their local business chamber.

It will take place on June 17 from 3pm.

The chamber will be joined by one of its members – Niamh Kelly, director of The HR Dept Shropshire. She is an award-winning HR professional with over 25 years HR experience at a senior level in the corporate, public and voluntary sector.

To register visit shrewsburybusinesschamber.com/events/?mc_cid=4caafd0d0c&mc_eid=f830f93c4f