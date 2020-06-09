Telford council launches second phase of small business support scheme

As a result of the first phase of the Discretionary Business Grant funding, about £450,000 will be awarded to 132 small borough businesses.

The council is now able to extend the scheme outside of the Government’s priority list, so that more businesses in the borough can benefit from it and access the much needed financial support.

Applications will close at 12pm on Friday. Eligible businesses can apply directly on telford.gov.uk/discretionarygrants.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for council finance and governance, said: “We’ve still seen borough businesses desperate for help falling through the net of the government’s support schemes, even with the Discretionary Business Grants funding recently launched.

“So as a matter of urgency we’re now launching a second phase of this grant and have extended its scope outside the Government’s priority list.

“This will open it up to many businesses which previously couldn’t benefit, such as smaller borough-based manufacturers, which form the backbone of Telford’s economy, as well as children’s nurseries, which are key to helping ensure many parents of young children can go back to work.

“We encourage all those and many others who fit the criteria to submit their applications."