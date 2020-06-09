Company picks up award at virtual flower show

Wilstone House & Gardens celebrated a successful 16th year at the show after coming away with the People’s Choice Award for its galvanised potting table.

The company has a shop at Heather Brae on the A49 and an extensive collection online – selling architectural and unique pieces for the house and garden.

Ten companies are shortlisted for the Product of the Year Award at Chelsea Flower Show and judged by a panel each year. A new and interactive idea for Virtual Chelsea was to also open up that vote to the public. People had five days to vote for their favourite product and Wilstone’s potting table won the award.

Made from galvanised steel and reclaimed teak the potting table was created with practical durability in mind, the firm said. It can be placed indoors or outdoors, in a potting shed or greenhouse.

Christo McKinnon-Wood, Wilstone’s managing director, said: “The potting table is one of my favourite designs and I am really proud of all the hard work put in by everyone to get this garden essential this wonderful award. It has classic good looks and is fun to use, making any planting a joy. We love showcasing at Chelsea each year and it is such a shame, but completely understandable, that we couldn’t be there this year. However, it just means even bigger and better for 2021."