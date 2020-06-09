Colin makes retirement donation after 54 years in the insurance industry

Colin, 69, from Rhos Common, Llandrinio, signed off by donating a £250 retirement gift from work colleagues at Rees Astley, Independent Financial Advisers and insurance brokers, to Marie Curie which cares for people with a terminal illness and their families. Rees Astley has agreed to match the donation to the charity.

“I knew that Rees Astley director Alun Hughes’ wife, Llinos, is involved in Marie Curie and it seemed a very suitable charity to receive the donation,” he said.

Colin began his insurance career in 1966 when joining General Accident in Shrewsbury and worked in Perth for a couple of years before moving to Clifford Challinor Ltd in Pontesbury in 1986.

Clifford Challinor Ltd was then acquired by Rees Astley in 2008 and the company now has offices in Newtown, Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, where Colin was based.

He said he had enjoyed meeting people in Shropshire and Mid Wales during his career and was looking forward to retirement.

Originally from Pool Quay, near Welshpool, Colin is married to Ruth and they have two children, Joanne Davies, manager of a doctor’s practice in Pontyclun and Jonathan, who is following in his father’s footsteps as an account executive with Rees Astley. The couple have three grandchildren.

Proud to have been a member of Welshpool’s Powis Freemasons Lodge for 17 years, Colin also has a passion for classic cars, owning Austin 7 and Morris Minor models.

He has no specific plans for retirement but said he and his wife both enjoy gardening and holidaying in Cyprus.

Rees Astley director, Steve Sadler, said: “I have known Colin for more than 30 years and we will all miss him and his experience. All of the staff wish Colin and Ruth a long and happy retirement and look forward to celebrating his retirement in style when we come out of lockdown.”

Llinos Hughes, Newtown Marie Curie branch chair, thanked Colin and Rees Astley for their generous donation. “We cannot thank them enough for their support in these challenging times for our services and ongoing fundraising during the pandemic,” she said.

“Every day and night, Marie Curie nurses and frontline staff give vital support to dying people and their families in their homes and hospices across the UK. At this time of national emergency, when the NHS is being put under extreme strain, these crucial services are needed more than ever.

“We are appealing to the generosity of the public to help us continue to provide frontline care at this unprecedented time of need.”