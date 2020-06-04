Luceco impacted by coronavirus-driven supply chain issues

The company, which is based on Stafford Park in Telford, said adjusted operating profit was expected to be at least in line with last year's £7.2 million, with double-digit adjusted operating margin.

Profitability was protected in both quarters by "stringent and progressive overhead reduction".

In the first quarter, revenue fell 10 per cent after being impacted by coronavirus-driven supply chain issues, which had since been resolved, it added. Revenue for the second quarter was expected to be about 25 per cent lower than 2019.