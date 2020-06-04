Council planning for reopening of shops

Wellington Town Council committee chairman Stephen DeLauney said discussions were ongoing about how to make Market Street safe, “with people queueing and also traffic going down it”.

Councillor Lee Carter, who is also a cabinet member on Telford and Wrekin Council, told the Policy and Resources Committee that premises might decide to “put a counter across their front door” and not admit customers onto their shop floors. He reassured colleagues that the borough council’s licensing team were involved in discussions.

The committee was due to discuss proposals to reopen the retail sector, but Policy and Resources Committee chairman Stephen DeLauney said the plans were not finalised yet.

Cllr DeLauney said: “I can tell you that we’re working on it.

“We’ve had a meeting today with the borough and we have a further meeting on Friday with the highways guys, and this is to look at how we can make, specifically, Market Street safe, with people queueing, and also traffic going down it.

“So, what I plan to do is, as soon as we’ve got those proposals, to send them out to you to let you know where we’re going.

“Obviously, the objective is to make sure that every store that wishes to reopen is able to, following the guidelines, by a week on Monday, and of course we will then follow that up with the opening of cafes and restaurants.”

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government intended to allow non-essential retailers in England to reopen their premises from Monday, June 15.

Advertising

Cllr DeLauney said: “I think it is important that we offer them whatever support we can and we have all the plans in place for people queueing on the pavements.”

Cllr Carter said Councillor Phil Morris-Jones had emailed him with concerns.

“Part of our discussions will involve Telford and Wrekin Planning Licensing about opening up space for outdoor trading,” Cllr Carter said.

“The reality is that other businesses will decide to, effectively, trade from their front door, and put a counter across their front door and, therefore, push all the people who would have been in the shop out into the street.

Advertising

“There are a number of considerations, but I just wanted to reassure Phil that it is on the agenda for Friday, because I know we have exchanged emails.”

Cllr DeLauney said: “Yes, all is being considered.”

In a separate question-and-answer session, held online through a Facebook video feed, Telford and Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies discussed measures being taken to reopen retail parks and high streets throughout the borough.

“We absolutely want to work with businesses, who have had a really tough time recently, to bounce back,” he said.

“That balance has to be struck between keeping people safe and making sure social distancing is encouraged.”

He said “huge changes” would take place in some locations, including road closures, to clear the highway for pedestrians, and the introduction one-way systems.