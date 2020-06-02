Wrekin handed keys to more affordable homes in Telford

It was the first handover since the Government eased rules restricting the property market.

The Pool Meadow development in Hadley has seen extensive regeneration resulting in a range of new affordable homes which have replaced a block of flats and garages. There is now a selection of 13 houses and bungalows with two to four bedrooms. Three of the properties have been made fully accessible through funding from Telford & Wrekin Council to meet the needs of specific customers.

Simon Thompson, director of development at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “It’s great to have completed the handover on these properties so quickly after the rule changes. The reopening of the property market has meant that our developers can hand over properties to us and we can make the properties available for affordable rent. These family homes will make a real difference to the lives of the people who will be moving in shortly."

Pave Aways’ managing director Steven Owen said: “This marks the successful completion of yet another project for The Wrekin Housing Group when we have worked together to deliver its vision for modern, affordable homes for the community of Telford.

"We hope the residents enjoy their new homes and have many happy years living in Pool Meadow.”