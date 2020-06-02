Shropshire firms urged to take part in survey

The British Chamber of Commerce’s Quarterly Economic Survey is the largest independent business survey in the UK and a significant economic indicator, a barometer of business.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said it was more important than ever before to fill out the survey.

“During these unprecedented times the sense of community and support has never been stronger. We have all been touched by the stories of kindness and commitment that has been shown when deep down we are all deeply concerned for our love ones and our businesses," he said.

“As a chamber we have retained all our staff in a working from home capacity and I have been overwhelmed by the fantastic work they have done in support of you our business community.

“It is true there are many bumps in the road ahead and you will be aware of the uncertainty of business conditions that we all face, it is more important than ever that the voice of Shropshire business is heard as new policy is developed and support mechanisms put in place, as such I urge you to take the few minutes needed to complete this survey and to give you time to the chamber team as they make thousands of calls to the businesses of Shropshire to offer support or some times just a friendly ear.”

The UK’s largest independent business survey asks a series of questions regarding recruitment, finances, employment, sales and orders, confidence, difficulties, among others.

Quarter 2 of the survey is now live and will remain open until June 8. The survey only takes 2-3 minutes to fill in and can be completed by businesses of any size, including sole traders, charities, public corporations and multi-national companies.

“Now more than ever we need to continue working together and supporting each other to overcome these challenges we are all facing and help Shropshire thrive once more,” added Mr Sheehan.

Visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ShropChamberQES2020-Qtr2 to take part in the survey.