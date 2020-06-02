Firm wins exclusive national hotels contract

Shrewsbury-based website developer Six Ticks landed the deal with nationwide hospitality experts Interesting Hotels Group to develop eight new websites for hotels across the country.

The group has eight sites: Hawkstone Park, Shropshire; The Swan at Hay, Hay-on-Wye; Llangoed Hall, Brecon; Restaurant 56 and Sudbury House, Oxfordshire; Poets House, Ely; Hellidon Lakes Hotel, Northamptonshire and Chateau Rhianfa, Anglesey.

The new partnership saw Six Ticks chosen as sole website developer with the brief of creating unique user-friendly websites showcasing the individual attributes of each hotel.

Stephanie Henson, Six Ticks director, said: “We were delighted to be part of a brand new, all exclusive, partnership with Interesting Hotels Group – a prestigious contract won in the face of stiff competition.

“The travel and hotel industry is one of the busiest online marketplaces, packed with choices for customers looking for the easiest booking experience and the best deal. It is important, therefore, that hotels and holiday providers have a first-class website that ticks all the boxes for the customer.

“Interesting Hotels’ is a select group of unique standalone properties with great character. We are designing websites which showcase each property’s individual character, history and beauty while offering a variety of features that will provide a seamless online experience for customers and guests.

“When these hotels open their doors once again following the current lockdown we will ensure their customers are able to find them online – see exactly what is on offer and seamlessly select their choices.

“We are looking forward to a successful partnership with Interesting Hotels Group.”

Ulrike Le Roux, director of Interesting Hotels Ltd, said: “As a small quality operator we chose to work with Six Ticks because they understand our values and aspirations. Our shared recent experience has taught us that now, more than ever, an easily reachable online presence and a rich media experience is critically important for future business success.

“Together with Six Ticks we look forward to delivering great value, choice and experience through all media channels.”