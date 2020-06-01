WATCH: Huge queue as Ikea reopens near M6 as lockdown eased

A huge queue of people snaked away from the entrance to the store off Junction 9 at Wednesbury this morning.

Some people had been there since 5.45am ahead of the popular home furnishing store's opening at 10am.

It proved a warm wait for some who sat down as temperatures rose from 19C (66F) to 24C (75F) today.

Hundreds of people were awaiting from around 5.45am today. Image: Tim Thursfield/Express & Star

Ikea was reopening for the first time since lockdown measures were introduced at the end of March. Image: Tim Thursfield/Express & Star

Among the early shoppers waiting to get inside was first in the queue, Jo Glover from Nuneaton, who queued from 5.45am.

Karl Jones, from Wednesbury, had brought a chair with him as he waited from 7am for the doors to open.

The store had been among those to close alongside the majority of retailers after the lockdown started on March 23.

Today marked a new phase of the lockdown with many measures eased further across England.

Some primary schools were reopening after 10 weeks but a number of schools will stay shut.

Cars queuing at the entrance of Ikea in Wednesbury today. Image: Tim Thursfield/Express & Star

Other non-essential retailers including clothes stores were due to reopen on June 15 pending government confirmation.

High street giant Primark was among those to confirm its intention to reopen its shops within a fortnight.

Wednesbury’s IKEA reopens at 10am today and the queue is already across one side of the car park. I spoke to one customer who started queueing at 5.45am this morning - she is now first in the queue pic.twitter.com/mLp4uqEnA4 — Dayna Farrington (@DaynaF_Star) June 1, 2020

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) has said it is working to reopen all its 153 stores in England on June 15, after the Government gave non-essential retailers the go-ahead to welcome customers again.

It said that it expects to have reopened 281 of its stores by that date, having already reopened 112 of its sites across mainland Europe.

Limited customers are now being allowed into IKEA after it opened at 10am this morning for the first time in weeks pic.twitter.com/BrpSMZ7aI7 — Dayna Farrington (@DaynaF_Star) June 1, 2020

The retailer said it is awaiting further guidance regarding stores in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales but anticipates openings in “late June”.

Primark has shops in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Merry Hill, West Bromwich, Stafford and its flagship store in Birmingham city centre.

In a statement, the company said: “As European governments have begun to ease restrictions on clothing retailing we have been able to reopen stores.

“Safety has been our highest priority in our detailed preparations to welcome our customers and employees back to stores. We are following government safety advice in all markets.

“Importantly, we will apply the valuable experience gained from more than 100 stores which are already open as we open the remainder of our estate, including stores across the UK.

The Primark store in Wolverhampton city centre

“Social distancing protocols, hand sanitiser stations, perspex screens at tills and additional cleaning of high frequency touch points in the store are among the measures we are implementing.”

The retailer said trading has been “reassuring and encouraging” in its recently reopened stores, with queues outside most sites.