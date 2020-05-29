Go Outdoors to reopen Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton stores

A number of the outdoor sports chain's stores around the UK were already open.

Strict measures will be in place to keep staff and customers safe, the company said.

There will be limits on the number of customers allowed in at one time, social distancing guidance, frequent cleaning and plastic screens at the checkouts.

Go Outdoors has branches at Sundorne Retail Park in Shrewsbury, the Mitre Retail Park on Bilston Road in Wolverhampton and on Frederick Road in Kidderminster.