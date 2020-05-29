Menu

Go Outdoors to reopen Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton stores

By John Corser | Shrewsbury | Business | Published:

The Go Outdoors stores in Wolverhampton, Kidderminster and Shrewsbury will reopen on Saturday.

Go Outdoors at Sundorne Retail Park in Shrewsbury

A number of the outdoor sports chain's stores around the UK were already open.

Strict measures will be in place to keep staff and customers safe, the company said.

There will be limits on the number of customers allowed in at one time, social distancing guidance, frequent cleaning and plastic screens at the checkouts.

Go Outdoors has branches at Sundorne Retail Park in Shrewsbury, the Mitre Retail Park on Bilston Road in Wolverhampton and on Frederick Road in Kidderminster.

John Corser

By John Corser
@JohnCorser_Star

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

