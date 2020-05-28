Shropshire Council launches £4.5 million ‘top up’ grant scheme to support businesses

Grants are already available to eligible small businesses and firms in the retail, hospitality and leisure sector.

Under the new scheme, applications are welcomed from the county’s businesses who are based in shared offices and flexible workspaces, B&Bs, market traders and charitable organisations working from commercial properties.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader, and cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “Shropshire Council has listened to its business community, and those who represent it, to ensure that these grants are focused on local need and are responsive in trying to plug the gaps the other schemes to date have been unable to do.

“We’re pleased that the Government has given local councils like ourselves this additional funding. However, we must acknowledge that there will still be many businesses who fall outside the criteria to apply.

“I encourage businesses to read the eligibility criteria carefully and to submit applications as soon as possible, as we will have to manage the limited funds on a first-come first-served basis.

"If we have funds remaining after the priority sectors, then we will issue details of a further scheme for other types of businesses.”

David Minnery, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for finance and corporate support, said: “These additional grants are targeted at our small business community, which is a really important part of our economy and will play a key role in our local economic recovery.

"We plan to run a number of rounds of applications for these funds to help us manage the process and turn applications round as quickly as possible.”

The scheme asks businesses to evidence their losses and provide proof of their eligibility to the fund.

Up to five short funding rounds will be open, subject to demand at each round.

Each will be open for applications for seven days.

The first round will close for applications at 11.59pm on June 7, and eligible businesses are encouraged to apply early.

Operating the scheme this way ensures that businesses hear quickly if they have been successful and their application has been approved, ideally receiving the funds into their business bank accounts within a week of the funding round being closed.

Further information about the top up grant scheme is available at shropshire.gov.uk/covid19extensiongrant – alongside the link to the application form.