Jaguar dealership in Shrewsbury sold to kitchen and bathroom supplier

Hatfields Jaguar's site, on the corner of Old Potts Way and Brassey Road, has been bought by Farr & Harris for a sum in the region of £1.5 million.

The property came onto the market following the relocation of Hatfields to its new premises at Thieves Lane, near Shrewsbury Business Park.

Farr & Harris, retailers of bathroom, kitchen and plumbing supplies, intend to use the site as part of its future expansion. The company’s head office and Shrewsbury showroom is located nearby in Brassey Road.

Offers in the region of £1.5 million had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR).

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “This is a significant sale for Shrewsbury.

"The property stimulated a lot of interest. It eventually went to best and final offers before being purchased by Farr & Harris, a well known local company.

“This was a unique opportunity to acquire high-profile roadside premises in a prominent Shrewsbury location. Properties of this type rarely come to the market.”

The property features a detached vehicle dealership/showroom, with a vehicle repair workshop, valeting bay and offices extending to approximately 8,340 sqft on a site of just under an acre.

Advertising

It also includes a wrap-around forecourt for the display of new and approved vehicles and a secure compound to the rear of the site.

Richard Harris, director of Farr & Harris, said: “Our intention is to use the site for future expansion, however in the short term we may let it to a third party.

"The site was clearly of interest being adjacent. If we had missed it then we may not get another opportunity to acquire it for many years, so we are delighted to have purchased the freehold.”

Farr & Harris, established as a family run business for more than 60 years, are retailers of new bathroom suites, kitchens and plumbing supplies across Shropshire, Mid Wales, Herefordshire and Staffordshire.

The company has branches in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Telford, Newtown, Leominster, Stafford and Stoke.