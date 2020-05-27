Halfords' Telford store reopens as 'retail lite' operation

The Telford store is one of 53 Halfords shops that is operating under a new 'retail lite' model after successful trials in Peterborough and Bristol.

It means customers are allowed in store for the first time since March due to the coronavirus lockdown, but new measures have been introduced including limited numbers of customers, floor markings and 'sneeze screens' for employees.

“We are pleased to be in a position to start letting our customers back into our Telford store”, said Graham Stapleton, CEO of Halfords.

“However, we are going to be reopening our stores to customers gradually and cautiously in order to be absolutely certain that our colleagues and customers have a safe environment in which to work and shop.

"There has been a big surge in demand for our bike products and services as people have taken to cycling during the lockdown, both for commuting and for fun.

"We are also anticipating a similar level of demand for our motoring products and services in the coming days, as people begin to use vehicles again that in some cases will have been off the road for many weeks.

"The launch of our new retail lite model, which will be in place in our Telford store, will assist us in meeting this increased demand, which in turn will allow us to continue helping to keep the UK moving.”