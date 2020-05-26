Shropshire firms urged to fly the flag for enterprise by entering awards

The awards are designed to mark and encourage outstanding achievements in the fields of international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity (through social mobility).

This year two businesses in Shropshire were given the award – automotive casting specialist Grainger & Worrall won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category whilst i2r Packaging Solutions won in the International Trade category for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.

The winners are invited to a Royal reception at Buckingham Palace and are entitled to fly the Queen's Award flag at their main office and use the emblem on their products and marketing materials for five years.

Shropshire’s Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, who is the Queen’s Representative in the county, will also present the businesses with a crystal trophy.

Chair of the Marches LEP Mandy Thorn MBE said: “As the Queen’s Award is judged solely on merit, it is open to a wide variety of enterprises with winners varying from large international companies to small businesses with just a handful of employees. These honours are a real chance for all our companies to shout about their success.”

The Lord Lieutenant said: “I am so proud of the innovative and enterprising work that is going on in Shropshire. Winning a Queen’s Award is recognition of high standards being achieved.

“The aim of the awards is to promote business excellence and drive growth. The Queen makes the awards on the advice of the Prime Minister, who is assisted by an advisory committee that includes representatives of government, industry and commerce.”

To be eligible for a Queen’s Award, a company must be based in the UK, have at least two full-time UK employees or part-time equivalents, file its company tax returns with HMRC, be a self-contained enterprise that markets its own products or services under its own management and demonstrate strong corporate social responsibility.

The 2020/21 round is now open for applications. To enter, go to www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise