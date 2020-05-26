Shropshire Chamber unveils new online business awards

The Chamber Champion Awards 2020 will be live streamed from a specially constructed TV studio on July 17.

It will feature seven main awards, all of which recognise community-minded achievements during the coronavirus.

Viewers will get chance to take part in an online vote, and there will be a few other surprises too – including the appearance of some celebrity guests.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “This all new event is a unique opportunity to work with the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to recognise and celebrate the inspiring, inventive and community spirit of local businesses and business people.

“These challenging times have certainly bought about so many amazing stories of how organisations and individuals have got involved and made a real difference, and who deserve the recognition of the entire business community.”

Entry details and award criteria will be announced soon, but there are already many ways in which businesses can get involved.

A headline sponsorship and category sponsorship opportunities are up for grabs, while businesses can also submit advertisements for six available slots during the event’s two commercial breaks.

For more details visit chamberchampion.co.uk, email awards@shropshire-chamber.co.uk, or call the chamber on 01952 208200.