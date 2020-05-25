Firms invited to virtually network

People are invited to share with how their business has responded to the current crisis; network with others who are in a similar situation, and also talk about what support they hope to see from their local business chamber as the UK starts to ease the lockdown.

The event will take place on May 27 from 3pm.

The chamber said: "This year has seen a significant interruption to our events calendar with our networking events and key speaker talks being put on hold for the coming months. Whilst we cannot hold these events in person for the foreseeable future; we can hold similar value adding talks online in the form of webinars or virtual meetings. We invite you to share with us what topics you would like to see over the next few months."

To register visit shrewsburybusinesschamber.com/events/?mc_cid=f744d5f9dd&mc_eid=f830f93c4f