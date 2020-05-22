Shropshire auctioneers to reopen with online bidding the main event

Trevanion and Dean Auctioneers, based in Whitchurch, have been closed since lockdown was announced, but with gold prices soaring and auction houses around the country reporting successful results from online sales, the team has decided to move online temporarily.

Christina Trevanion, auctioneer and managing director of Trevanion & Dean Auctioneers, says that the arts and antiques market has shown remarkable resilience.

"Over the last decade, online bidding platforms such as the-saleroom.com and easyliveauction.com have revolutionised the way bidders are buying at auction," she said.

"In 2019, over half of our lots were sold online to people bidding from the comfort of their own home. Because of this, many auction houses have been able to adapt quickly to a ‘new normal’, holding online-only auctions and conducting valuations online.

"In particular, sales of gold and jewellery are performing very well, achieving record results.

"This is in part due to soaring gold prices. This is not surprising, as gold is traditionally seen as an investment ‘safe haven’ during times of economic instability. In addition to this, fewer jewellers and pawnbrokers are open for trading, and gold is relatively scarce on the open market.

"As a result, the price of gold has hit record highs in the UK this month, seeing a 26 per cent increasing in value since January this year.

"As we reopen the doors of our saleroom in June, we are anticipating a busy summer season, with hopefully a successful series of auctions.

"However, the health and well-being of our staff and clients will remain our top priority, and we shall be adhering strictly to government recommended guidelines when conducting in-house valuations and home visits."

Trevanion and Dean will re-open on June 1, and will be accepting entries for their online auction on Saturday, June 20. Valuations are available at their Whitchurch saleroom or at home by appointment only - call 01948 800 202 to book. Alternatively, email your pictures to info@trevanionanddean.co.uk to receive a remote valuation.