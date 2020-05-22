1,000 jobs to go as Carluccio's bought in rescue deal by Boparan

The dining chain, which has branches in Shrewsbury town centre, Birmingham and Solihull, has been bought by Giraffe and Ed's Easy Diner owner Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) in a move which will save 800 jobs.

However, administrators FRP Advisory said it was unable to secure the future of Carluccio's 40 other restaurants, resulting in 1,019 redundancies.

It has not yet been revealed which restaurants will close.

Phil Reynolds, joint administrator and partner at FRP, said: "The Covid-19 lockdown has put incredible pressure on businesses across the leisure sector, so it has been important to work as quickly and as decisively as possible in an extremely challenging business environment to secure a sale.

"It ensures the future of the Carluccio's brand in the UK casual dining scene, retains a significant network of sites across the country and, critically, transfers a considerable number of jobs."

Satnam Leihal, managing director of BRG, said: "We welcome Carluccio's colleagues to BRG.

"This acquisition is in line with our strategy to grow our restaurant group with quality brands.

"Whilst it is an extremely challenging time for the sector, we believe quality hospitality businesses will recover in the long term as people return to eating out."

Boparan Restaurant Group is owned by Bilston-born Ranjit Singh Boparan, of Two Sisters Food Group.