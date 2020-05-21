Shropshire residents urged to take caution with 'free' trials

Shropshire Council's trading standards services has warned the public to be extra vigilant when looking to take advantage of free trials offered by companies for things such as meal delivery schemes or hair and beauty products.

With more people spending time at home, businesses looking to attract new customers are offering free trials of their products or services.

But there is a risk that unscrupulous companies will use misleading advertisements to catch consumers in a subscription trap, where a consumer is misled into signing up for a subscription where card details provided can be used to take recurring payments.

The Advertising Standards Agency and the Competition and Markets Authority have recently provided some tips to help avoid unwanted and unexpected charges, which Shropshire Council is supporting.

Frances Darling, the authority's trading standards and licensing operations manager, said: “Businesses offering a free trial period or similar, which then results in a paid subscription if not cancelled, must make this clear.

“The terms and conditions for any such offer must also state how and when the subscription will start, the total cost of the subscription per month or billing period, if there is a minimum subscription period, and details on how to cancel the subscription, if applicable. Businesses failing to provide this information are at risk of committing offences under the Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013.”

Gwilym Butler, cabinet member for communities, place planning and regulatory services, said: “I would advise all customers to be cautious when looking to take advantage of a free trial or sample.

"Whilst I understand free trials are often an excellent way to try a product or service without committing to spend any money, unfortunately there are dishonest businesses looking to trap you in a costly subscription without you realising. Be sure to carefully read the terms and conditions associated with any free trial or similar and remember that, if a deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is.

“If you think you’re caught in a subscription trap, you can seek advice from the Citizens Advice consumer helpline so you can get the support you need. This will also ensure trading standards is informed to help prevent others falling victim too.”

Businesses acting illegally can be reported to trading standards through the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 08082231133. Further details can be found at citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/get-more-help/if-you-need-more-help-about-a-consumer-issue/

Complaints about misleading adverts can also be brought to the attention of the ASA at asa.org.uk/make-a-complaint.html

Businesses looking for free advice on how to comply with the law can visit businesscompanion.info/