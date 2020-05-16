Shropshire Festivals delivers goody bags to key workers at Shrewsbury care home

The family-run nursing and dementia care home wanted to show its appreciation to its key workers, who are taking care of residents during the current pandemic.

The personalised bags contained products from across the Marches, and featured the caption, ‘Not all heroes wear capes’.

Chairman of the care home, Mandy Thorn MBE, said that they were the perfect way to say thank you to her hardworking team.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ director of fun, with the goody bags

She added: “I was so grateful to Shropshire Festivals for producing these gorgeous bags. Within a week of my initial conversation with them, 110 personalised goody bags had been designed, produced, packed and delivered – which is incredible.

"We wanted to bring a smile to our amazing staff who are working so hard in such difficult circumstances. They are all so special and we can never thank them enough.”

The staff are reported to be blown away by the gesture from Marches Care, with one of the carers saying: “It is days like this that I am so proud to wear this uniform.”

Shropshire Festivals’ director of fun, Beth Heath, said that they were thrilled to be tasked with the job of creating 110 bags.

She said: “With all of our events since April postponed, we have been expanding our corporate hospitality offering, and this was a fantastic project to take on!

"It was wonderful to bring together products from producers who exhibit with us at the Shrewsbury Food Festival, to support their businesses at this time as well.

"We are so pleased the staff enjoyed the goody bags. If any businesses out there want a similar service we would love to get involved.”