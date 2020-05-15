Luceco appoints senior director

The company, which has a base on Stafford Park in Telford, said he will bring extensive board-level international manufacturing experience to the group.

He most recently spent 12 years at RPC Group, initially as chief financial officer between 2007 and 2013 and then as chief executive officer between 2013 and 2019.

He will replace John Barton who, as previously announced, is not standing for re-election at the AGM on June 4.

Giles Brand, non-executive chairman, said: "The board is delighted to welcome Pim as senior independent director.

"He brings a wealth of relevant experience from a career spent in large, international and blue-chip manufacturing environments that will be of particular value to the group in the coming years."