Severn Valley Railway coronavirus appeal passes £680,000

Thousands of people across the country have contributed towards the heritage railway's Fight Back Fund, which was launched following a significant loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A rush of donations and share purchases in March meant the railway quickly passed its original target of £250,000 to ensure it could run on a care and maintenance basis.

But following the lockdown extension and uncertainty surrounding public attractions being able to reopen, the railway has continued its appeal to ensure its longevity.

The railway ran its last public passenger service on March 15 and closed its associated pubs, cafes and shops.

The attraction also had to cancel a number of major revenue-generating events, such as the Spring Steam and Diesel Galas, its popular 1940s weekends, and the celebrations that would have been taking place later this month to mark the 50th anniversary of its public train services.