Coronavirus: Losing shops in Bridgnorth is 'almost certain', says business leader

The leader of the town's chamber of commerce said it was "almost certain" at least one or two struggling businesses would not be able to reopen when given the opportunity.

While the select few shops selling essential goods have been able to continue operating, whether it be with an online presence or introducing special measures at their premises, the majority of traders have been shut for nearly two months.

Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce boss Steve Robbins said "we must do all we can" to ensure shops reopen as soon as possible.

"The economy of the town centre is still a worry," he said.

"Despite the lockdown alterations, most shops still can't open and nothing has changed on that and there's no firm time when this will change.

"Until we're in a situation where restaurants and pubs can reopen it's going to continue to be a worry.

"Some are going to go, I think that's almost certain. One or two that have been struggling and needed that boost in the summer season will obviously not get that now."

This comes as certain businesses were given a lifeline following the government's ease on lockdown restrictions.

Four traders were present to mark the reopening of the indoor market on Monday, while Bridgnorth Golf Club welcomed back its members yesterday.

"It's positive that four traders have opened back up in the indoor market, although most shops are still unable to open," Mr Robbins added.

"We've got to do all we can to get things back up and running. Whether that's with face masks which I'm personally promoting or not, we need to move towards this.

"Every year one or two businesses will go and new ones come, so we can hope it's not going to have a huge effect.

"However, we've already entered the tourist season so how some will cope, we'll have to wait and see, but I do have big concerns and obviously the chamber will be doing everything it possibly can once things have improved to try and promote Bridgnorth and its economy."

A Bridgnorth tourism guide set to be published by the chamber has been put on hold and Mr Robbins added the organisation is already working on ways to aid businesses once lockdown restrictions are further eased.