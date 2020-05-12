Coronavirus: Bridgnorth indoor market reopens

Despite strict social distancing measures and traffic light systems being enforced, traders at Bridgnorth's indoor market were delighted to see customers walk through the door for the first time in seven weeks.

With shorter opening hours of 9am until 3pm, The Old Market Building in High Street will initially house just four shops, Penny Cheese, Kev's Veg, Monkey's Emporium and Rob the Cobbler.

Peter Wright has opened his Monkey's Emporium at the market for the last 20 years, and said this had been his longest time off work.

"I've never had longer than a week off," he said. "It's been a bit weird having the last seven weeks at home.

"But it's good to be back. It's been fairly slow which has meant our staff can adjust and build their confidence.

"This is us dipping our toe in the water after such a long period off."

Bridgnorth's indoor market has reopened

Other shops at the indoor market are currently installing plastic protective screens for staff to work behind and are set to open in the next 10 days.

Advertising

Mr Wright added: "The people we've had in have been very glad to see us.

"We've got a one-way system in operation and no more than five in at a time.

"We were going to leave it another week before opening but we're only doing shorter hours and we've already managed to get protective screens installed so our staff can feel safe without jumping in when everything is open and it's full-on again.

"I employ seven people but we're only having three in at a time and some have been furloughed."

Advertising

A spokeswoman for market hall traders added: "We are grateful to all of our customers for their good wishes and enquiries as to when we would be open again for you.

"We are hardware and food retailers following the government guidelines. However, we are opening with extreme caution and ask our customers to be patient and adhere to social distancing.

"We look forward to being of service.”