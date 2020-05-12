Businesses call for clarity on return to work rules

Whilst welcoming the freedom to return to work, businesses said a phased and careful return was vital.

The prime minister singled out people in construction and manufacturing as those who could not work from home, who should return to building sites and factories.

But businesses have called for more clarity from the Government on the return to work rules.

Steven Owen, managing director of Knockin-based construction firm Pave Aways, warned the prospect of construction firms operating at full capacity was a long way off.

“Being given official clearance to work is welcome and it will hopefully give the economy a much needed shot in the arm. But this is not a case of going back to how it was before the lockdown began," he said.

“The welfare of our staff and sub contractors is still paramount and it is vital we find a way to maintain social distancing so this means reviewing our working schedules and arrangements accordingly. This will result in amended programmes of activity and reduced presence on site as well as other measures that will ensure the wellbeing of those involved.

“Our office based staff who are working will continue to be based from home for the moment until we are sure there are measures in place to protect our team. It will take time to get used to this new way of working but it’s a start.”

MyWorkwear, the Telford-based specialists in custom clothing manufacture and personalised workwear, reopened two weeks ago for online orders.

Advertising

“As a UK business, we welcome the announcements made by Boris Johnson in his address to the nation,” said managing director James Worthington.

“Whilst we’ve been open for a fortnight, following all the guidelines regarding social distancing at work, many of our key customers have remained closed meaning demand is significantly lower.

“With a large percentage of our orders usually coming from manufacturing and construction, it will be positive to see many of our key clients able to return to work and reopen or ramp up their businesses.

“However, it is essential that companies have more detailed advice on what constitutes a ‘Covid-secure’ workplace to ensure this easing of lockdown doesn't have a negative impact on health moving forward.

Advertising

“We need to understand what to change in the workplace, including any requirements for the use of PPE to ensure our workforce remain safe whilst we rebuild as a business community.”

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, added: "Our firm and considered advice to Shropshire businesses is to continue working operations as they are and to not change anything at this moment.

"We hope that the Government’s statement to parliament and its publishing of guidance documents will ensure firms will be able to prepare properly."