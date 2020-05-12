Shropshire business leaders welcome furlough extension

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "I am very pleased with this outcome, as it is essentially what we have been asking for.

"It has been very clear that businesses needed the flexibility to help with their planning of their staff returning to work.

"The furlough scheme has allowed many businesses to tick over to 'keep the engine warm' until an opportunity has presented itself where staff can return to work.

"There has been intensified lobbying and I am pleased that the Government has listened to the feedback on the ground.

"But the devil will be in the detail about exactly what businesses will be required to do."

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chamber of Commerce, said: "The extension of the Job Retention Scheme will come as a huge help and a huge relief for businesses across the UK.

"The Chancellor is once again listening to what we’ve been saying, and the changes planned will help businesses bring their people back to work through the introduction of a part-time furlough scheme. We will engage with the Treasury and HMRC on the detail to ensure that this gives companies the flexibility they need to reopen safely.

“Our research shows that the scheme has become a key part of wider Government support for businesses, with more than 70 per cent of firms surveyed furloughing a portion of their staff.

“Over the coming months, the Government should continue to listen to business and evolve the scheme in line with what’s happening on the ground. Further support may yet be needed for companies who are unable to operate for an extended period, or those who face reduced capacity or demand due to ongoing restrictions.”