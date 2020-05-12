Advice for businesses facing cyber security threat during lockdown

Rees Astley, which celebrated its 50th birthday last year, said cyber threats to businesses are evolving as employees work remotely from home during the lockdown.

Most of the company's staff are working remotely, with a skeleton staff based in the three offices taking calls from customers.

"Remote working and new technology may not be as secure as first thought," said Nick Jacques, from Rees Astley. "All industries are being targeted.

"Attacks are increasing because of the reliance on IT as remote access becomes critical to business operation. Home workers are an easy target for cyber criminals capitalising on the Covid-19 situation to exploit vulnerabilities.

"There has been a significant move to remote working and use of IT equipment normally located in an office environment. The disruption to employees and suppliers may expose vulnerabilities of any existing risk as new remote working practices will increase staff uncertainty.

"Logistical changes create opportunities for cyber criminals – disruption to work practices, staff shortages and financial pressures can lead to vulnerabilities.

"Where companies have adapted their business function to continue trading or have diversified their operations, there will be changes to normal business processes with communications and paperwork coming from unfamiliar suppliers. All of this creates risk and an opportunistic environment for cyber criminals.

"Many initial business responses to the Covid-19 situation will have had a negative impact on cyber security arrangements. By implementing a series of key actions businesses can reduce the threat of cyber-attacks."