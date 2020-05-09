Get Shropshire high streets working again, say business leaders

The leader of the county’s chamber of commerce said it was “inevitable” some small retailers would not survive.

And the boss of Midlands-based Poundland said the high street is the “lifeblood of the economy”, as he called for steps to get back to business.

Further uncertainty came as it was revealed a £400 million deal involving the sale of Telford’s Forge Retail Park has collapsed.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce boss Richard Sheehan said: “Even before Covid-19, retailers were facing many challenges, with flooding, Brexit and the election. Now we have Covid-19 we have seen huge impacts on retailers, large and small.

“Inevitably, not all will get through this crisis. I would urge people to seek goods and services from local providers, wherever they can, because these retailers need every bit of support we can give.

“When more retailers are allowed to reopen they will face other issues such as loss of supply chain, lack of consumer confidence and will have to conform to strict health and safety standards.”

Downsizing

Shropshire’s main shopping centres – Telford Centre and the Pride Hill, Riverside and Darwin shopping centres in Shrewsbury – have stayed open for people to access essential stores. But numbers are drastically down.

Mr Sheehan said: “In terms of shopping centres, it might be difficult filling empty units and we might see some retailers downsizing if they can’t continue to fund large units. It is going to need a considerable effort around shopping to instil consumer confidence.”

Poundland boss Barry Williams added: “Going into the pandemic the market was under severe pressure and a number of retailers were showing signs of distress. Unfortunately for retailers forced to close down I wouldn’t underestimate how challenging it is going to be to reopen those businesses. Cash will be needed and resources to get up and running.

"There is also the question of what is happening with landlords and suppliers – it is a complicated picture. It will be a challenge for shops and we will end up with some people being casualties.”

Retail company Hammerson has confirmed it will terminate its agreement with Orion Real Estate Fund V for the sale of seven retail parks, including Forge Retail Park in Telford.

In February, the shopping centre owner agreed to sell the portfolio of seven UK retail parks. But the deal has collapsed after Orion said it would not complete the agreement. The Forge, next to the M54, is home to the likes of Sainsbury’s and Nex. Hammerson, which also owns Birmingham’s Bullring centre, bought it in 2012 in a £254.5m deal.