Shropshire firm donates 50 phones for hospital doctors

Patients are now able to receive advice from hospital consultants in their own homes after a communications company donated 50 phones.

ROKiT Phones has supplied The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity with the devices which allow consultants to run telephone clinics from their own homes.

The charity's fundraising co-ordinator Leanne Bood thanked the Albrighton-based company, saying they had avoided the need for patients to come into hospital during the lockdown.

“With remote log-in facilities through their laptops to give them secure access to patient records, our team have then used ROKiT Phones to call patients in order to carry out their appointment," she said.

"This has meant that as a team we have not had to cancel many clinics and patients are still able to receive advice, care and any onward tests, treatments or referrals.

"It has also meant that consultants have not had to make journeys into the hospital to undertake clinics, meaning that footfall is reduced on site and we are upholding social distancing guidance. Thank you ROKiT!"

ROKiT chairman Jonathan Kendrick said: “We’re delighted, through the gift of ROKiT Phones, to be able to assist the amazing staff of our local NHS to continue to do their incredibly important jobs.

"It’s been heart-warming and wonderful to see the people of Britain rally around the NHS in these dangerous times and we’re proud to be part of that support."

The donated ROKiT Phones have enabled Dr Nisha Pargass, an acute paediatrician, and Dr Sally Edwards, Clinical Lead for Acute Paediatrics, to conduct all of their clinics from home, meaning that their patients, including diabetic children, are still in contact with the team, managing their conditions through lock down.