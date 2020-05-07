RBSL supports British Army with mission robots

RBSL, which is headquartered in Telford, will provide training for operators and maintenance support for the British Army, who will use the vehicles in the UK’s Robotic Platoon Vehicle experimentation programme.

The programme aims to determine the extent to which UGVs can enhance the British Army’s combat capabilities and effectiveness, especially for dismounted troops at platoon level.

A new capability for the British Army, the Rheinmetall Mission Master UGV, is a versatile platform that can perform multiple roles, from surveillance and protection, to reconnaissance, rescue, and firefighting.

The British Army will receive four of the ‘Cargo’ variant, which reduces the combat load soldiers have to carry. The vehicles can carry up to half a ton of supplies, tactical kit, or medical equipment and comes with two stretchers that can be easily attached in just 60 seconds to carry wounded personnel.

The vehicles can operate in autonomous or semi-automatous mode via remote control. They are amphibious, highly mobile across all types of terrain, and are integrated with an audio communication system. There are also modular storage compartments meaning the vehicles can be tailored to each mission.

Rheinmetall’s Mission Master vehicles have already been delivered to the British Army, the first order from a NATO customer. The contract includes a comprehensive training and maintenance support package from RBSL, including access to spare parts.

RBSL is a UK-based and independent joint venture business between Rheinmetall and BAE Systems. RBSL was launched in July 2019, and has a long-standing relationship with the British Army. Under different business names, RBSL designed and delivered many of the Army’s existing combat vehicles.

RBSL brings expertise and experience on wheeled and tracked vehicles, including the integration of complex subsystems into combat platforms. RBSL has also invested heavily over the last 10 years in autonomous and robotic vehicles, which will enhance the company’s involvement in this programme.

Peter Hardisty, managing director of RBSL, said: “The current Covid-19 outbreak means that we are all finding ourselves in exceptional circumstances. We are therefore especially proud to offer the British Army continued support on its operations and this experimentation programme.

“The Rheinmetall Mission Master vehicles are testament to how the modern battlefield is changing, and we look forward to supporting Rheinmetall Canada and our Armed Forces with capability insights that will inform future force development.”