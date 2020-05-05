Wrekin Housing Group restarts work across number of sites

Many developers shut down construction work in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with changes in guidance, Wrekin and its contractor and developer partners have now been able to recommence the majority of their projects – with additional safety measures.

In some cases this means a reduced on-site capacity, and a number of project staff now working remotely where possible.

In Shropshire, 18 of the 26 development sites are either back open, or have a confirmed date for recommencing work.

This includes Princess Avenue in Wellington – where 41 homes are being built by Hawk, alongside another four using innovative Passivhaus technology being built by Wrekin itself.

Work has also restarted on the Stanton Road Extra Care facility in Shifnal, a key project being developed by Jessup Brothers.

In Staffordshire, both current sites – in development with Vistry, the affordable homes and regeneration specialists – are back open.

The Burgage, in Eccleshall, and Valerian Drive in Stafford will each provide 24 affordable homes.

Wrekin’s new development director, Simon Thompson, said: “We pride ourselves on making a difference to people’s lives, and access to affordable housing has perhaps never been so important.

"Even prior to Covid-19 we were facing a national housing shortage, and so we’re grateful for the support of our development partners in helping us to find a way to keep building homes. It’ll provide much-needed housing, and be a great benefit for the local economy.

“Of course, the safety of our staff and partners is paramount, so we’ve taken extra measures and adhered to the guidance passed down by the government before restarting any operations. Where we’ve not been able to introduce such measures, the sites shall remain closed.”