Sirane ramps up production to help during Covid 19 crisis

95 kPa bags are a specialist product used when transporting diagnostic specimens and dangerous goods – especially by air – and there’s only a handful of manufacturers globally, due to the complex requirements of the bags.

Simon Balderson, Sirane MD, said: “95 kPa bags are a specialist packaging product, designed with withstand pressure in an aircraft hold. During the Covid-19 crisis, many companies manufacturing testing kits have turned to 95 kPa bags as the preferred packaging solution, and we have significantly increased capacity.

“Sirane’s core expertise has always been in absorbency – as well as specialist bags and pouches – and as most of these kits also include an absorbent pad as a legal requirement, we’ve been in a position to help with all components.”

Sirane is also offering a range of products designed to help keep workers safe during the global pandemic crisis – including much-needed facial visors/shields.

Mr Balderson added: “Around the region, there will be companies thinking how do we get back up and running safely? What extra measures do we need to put into place? These products will help maintain ‘social distancing’ whilst in the workplace.”