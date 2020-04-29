Coronavirus: Support website launched to link Bridgnorth businesses with residents

Bridgnorth Info has a directory of businesses that are still open, including the best way to contact them and if they are doing a delivery service or any other alternative purchase methods.

Formed by a social media group Bridgnorth News & Views (N&V), the website also lists a number of localised support lines including adult social care, Bridgnorth Food Bank and the town's Covid-19 Mutual Aid group.

Led by Steve Robbins, the chairman of Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce, N&V also invited businesses to advertise their operation before group administrators saw a need for a dedicated website.

Mr Robbins said: "This is a really useful new source of information for local people and I am grateful to the other admins of N&V for all the hard work they have done to bring this online so quickly.

"Residents can quickly find if a local business is open and click the link to get all details including how to contact them and what they sell, or if they are a restaurant with a delivery service it will show their menu and prices."

The directory is split into eight sections – supermarkets/shops; takeaways/deliveries; butchers; pharmacies; emergencies; agriculture; pet supplies and banks.

A message on the newly-launched site states: "This website has been set-up in order to assist the Bridgnorth Community during the coronavirus pandemic. As there is so much overwhelming info out there and a lot of conflicting data, we have decided to create this website to use as a central point for all necessary info that may be required by the Bridgnorth residents.

"We have included charts that have the most accurate data sets, personal protective equipment guides as well as a directory of all Bridgnorth businesses that are open during the lockdown phase."

In addition to business information, the website also has data on the Covid-19 virus which is being constantly updated with government advice and statistics.

To view the website, visit bridgnorthinfo.com