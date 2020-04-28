Telford packaging firm joins fight against Covid-19

The company said its face visors/face shields are constructed from water-resistant board, with a clear PP window, and can be supplied with an absorbent strip for added comfort.

They are adjustable and were designed with the input of working clinicians, it added.

Simon Balderson, Sirane managing director, said: “These visors are a much-needed PPE product, vital in the fight against Covid-19 not just in hospitals but in care homes and other medical settings. People are also using them in other industries.

“The news has been full of the issues around getting them and other PPE products, and so Sirane is delighted to be able to offer them to whoever needs them.

“We have stock waiting to be shipped out and can also supply custom printed with short lead times. We’ll also supply small quantities for people visiting relatives etc.”

The company said all the products have been listed online under its medical and health banner – Enaris – but many of them may be of interest to manufacturers and retailers. They are all available to buy now at shop.sirane.com

As well as the visors, it can also offer a range of products designed at keeping staff safe in manufacturing/retail environments. These include retail counter ‘cough screens’ – with a clear PP window and a cut-out base to allow transactions.

These counter screens can be supplied plain or custom printed to suit.

Other available products include free-standing workplace dividers – including dividers with a cut-out to fit around desks/benches, and ‘social distancing’ standees.

Mr Balderson added: “The products are made using water-resistant board, which means they can be wiped clean/disinfected. These simple workplace solutions will help keep staff safe, by placing physical barriers where necessary.”

Sirane is a food packaging development-to-manufacture company, with expertise in absorbency and material science.