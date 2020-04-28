Menu

Shrewsbury firm turning rainbow designs into glass creations

By James Pugh | Shrewsbury | Business | Published:

A Shropshire company specialising in designing and producing glass products is looking forward to turning children’s lockdown rainbows into works of glass art.

Holly and David Hill of The Glass Studio

The Glass Studio is an independent family-run business based in Beeches Lane, Shrewsbury. The showroom closed its doors for lockdown but owner David Hill is still receiving photographs and prints to be turned into glass products that can be produced and delivered when restrictions are lifted.

And for each product made from a child’s rainbow creation, £5 will be donated to the NHS.

Mr Hill said: “A parent expressed an interest in having their child’s rainbow drawing used on glass coasters so that they could keep the image and remember what we are all experiencing now.

“The coronavirus lockdown is undoubtedly a tough time for everyone and a time that will last long in our memories.

“The rainbows remind me that there is still plenty of positivity out there. Rainbows and messages are appearing in windows all over the country, and so much creativity is going on while people are spending so much time at home.

“We are looking forward to creating these products and as a way of giving back to the people risking their lives on the front line of this crisis, we want to donate £5 from each sale of a glass product produced using children's rainbow creations to the NHS.”

