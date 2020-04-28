Natural food firm Purition offers discount for NHS workers

Purition is renown for being either a quick breakfast, light lunch or pre/post workout snack. It is made with 100 per cent real food ingredients and can be blended into shake in 30 seconds, offering convenient and natural nutrition, the firm said.

The discount will reduce the price of packs from £22.95 to £11.48 with free postage and packing.

Edward Taylor, founder of Purition, said: "I know anecdotally a lot of our clients are NHS workers. We can't produce PPE or hand gels but we thought this would be a nice gesture to support them in a small way.

“We are in awe of the sheer dedication and resilience of our NHS workers and wanted to help them get the nutrients they need during this difficult time. A snack full of artificial flavours and refined sugars can cause energy levels to spike then drop, leaving the person feeling sluggish and tired. Whereas Purition, made with only real food ingredients, can keep our bodies fuelled for longer. Keeping energy levels regulated has never been more important.”

Formed about seven years ago, Purition employs 12 people and its annual revenue is about £2 million.

Mr Taylor added: "We started this year really well and were making good progress on the previous year.

"Then March happened and immediately all but four people started to work from home.

"We have two units here, three entrances, three loos and our manufacturing lines are more than three metres apart so we have been able to carry on working whilst maintaining social distancing.

Advertising

"It means were are continuing uninterrupted which is a lot better than many businesses.

"Sales in March were very strong as our existing customers stocked up. I think we are benefitting from more people being concerned with healthy eating.

"We are looking to expand. We are bursting at the seams here. But we want there to be a clearer financial picture ahead of us before we look at that."

To take up the offer, NHS workers can email nhsworkers@purition.co.uk using their NHS email address to receive a promotional code to use online at purition.co.uk