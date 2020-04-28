Menu

Advertising

Deadline for business awards entries extended

By James Pugh | Business | Published:

The deadline for entries for this year's Shropshire Chamber Business Awards has been extended.

This year's awards will now be held on November 20 at Telford International Centre

Organisers said a new date will be announced in May after the awards were postponed until November because of coronavirus.

Originally taking place on June 12, the event will now be held on November 20 at Telford International Centre.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the awards, there will be events held throughout the day, including a breakfast meeting, conference and exhibition before the awards ceremony itself in the evening.

For more details visit shropshirebusinessawards.co.uk

Business News Business events
James Pugh

By James Pugh
@JamesP_Star

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News